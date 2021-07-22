Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
MTX stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.08. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
