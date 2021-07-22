Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.