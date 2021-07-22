Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.