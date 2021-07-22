Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target on the stock.

MF opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Missfresh has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

