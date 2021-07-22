MKM Partners Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $61.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 133.58% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

