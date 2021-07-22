MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,818 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 68.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.