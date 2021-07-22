MML Investors Services LLC Buys 250 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

