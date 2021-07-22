MML Investors Services LLC Buys 685 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $57,691,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,384 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.37. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

