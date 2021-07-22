MML Investors Services LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 431.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 149,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VBIV opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $800.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

