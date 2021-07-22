MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

