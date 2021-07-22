Moab Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Stride comprises about 0.9% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after acquiring an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $48,797,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Stride by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

