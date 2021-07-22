Moab Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Slack Technologies accounts for about 5.1% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WORK stock remained flat at $$45.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

