Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $330.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Moderna has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.75.

MRNA opened at $321.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,562 shares of company stock worth $73,433,611 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

