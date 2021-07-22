Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,179. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

