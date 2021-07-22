MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 600,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOGU opened at $1.30 on Thursday. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 67.82%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

