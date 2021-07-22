Monarch Alternative Capital LP Sells 705,494 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Monarch Alternative Capital LP cut its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,494 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up 4.7% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned 7.78% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $69,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $166,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 922,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $201,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

