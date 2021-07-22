Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

GLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.