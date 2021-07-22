Mooncoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00367573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.