Morgan Stanley Acquires 130,658 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $606,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $6,012,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $631,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $454,514 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,524.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,528.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPL shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

