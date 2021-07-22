Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEVA. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

AEVA stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.