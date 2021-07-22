Morgan Stanley Buys 25,486 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.75% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $736,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $407.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.39 and a 52 week high of $412.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

