Morgan Stanley Has $474.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.81% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $474,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

