Morgan Stanley Lowers United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $50.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.50 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

USM has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

United States Cellular stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

