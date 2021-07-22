Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.93% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $527,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $62.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.31.

