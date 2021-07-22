Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $488,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $135.31 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.02.

