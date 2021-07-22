Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

RIO opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

