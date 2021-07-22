Morgan Stanley Sells 86,343 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Lululemon Athletica worth $563,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $383.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

