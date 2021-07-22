Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 243,797 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,703,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.