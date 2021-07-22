Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy makes up about 2.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NexGen Energy worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,375 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

