M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of MTB traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

