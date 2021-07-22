MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

