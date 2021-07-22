MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

