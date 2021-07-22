Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.15 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

