Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.18.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.61. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

