Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $186.28 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

