Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $187.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.61.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.