National Bank Financial Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.98.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.79 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.41.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

