National Bank Financial Comments on InterRent REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
