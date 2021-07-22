National Bank Financial Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.93% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

REAL stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.70. 241,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,710,544.21. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,372.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

