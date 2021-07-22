National Bank Financial Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$19.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

