National Bank Financial Trims Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Target Price to C$9.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.82.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,721,816. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

