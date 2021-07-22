National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Bank by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Bank by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in National Bank by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.93 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

