National Bankshares Cuts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.20

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.15.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.91 and a one year high of C$4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.29.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.