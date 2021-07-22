National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NKSH stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $220.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

