National Bankshares Raises EXFO (TSE:EXF) Price Target to C$6.00

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.96 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

EXF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. EXFO has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$8.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$428.23 million and a PE ratio of 574.62.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

