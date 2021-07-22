National Bankshares Raises EXFO (TSE:EXF) Price Target to C$6.00

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.96 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.
EXF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. EXFO has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$8.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$428.23 million and a PE ratio of 574.62.
EXFO Company Profile
