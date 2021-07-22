National Bankshares Trims ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Target Price to C$13.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.68. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.12.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

