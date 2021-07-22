National Bankshares Trims Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Target Price to C$2.75

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IVQ.U has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesque from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

