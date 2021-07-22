nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Trisha Price Sells 20,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $67.67 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -123.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $21,723,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

