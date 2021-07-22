Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Neles Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Neles Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37.

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

