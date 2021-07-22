Neogen Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68. Neogen has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $56,822,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 171,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.