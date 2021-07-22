Netcall (LON:NET) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NET stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The company has a market cap of £106.40 million and a PE ratio of 59.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.79. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Get Netcall alerts:

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.