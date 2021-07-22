Netcall (LON:NET) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NET stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The company has a market cap of £106.40 million and a PE ratio of 59.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.79. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).
About Netcall
