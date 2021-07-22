Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.Netflix also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,341. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

